Tamar Braxton Praises Kelly Rowland – Check Out Her Emotional Message

Tamar Braxton has a new podcast episode out and she is praising Kelly Rowland. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account that impressed fans.

‘My sis @kellyrowland and I really had a deep, amazing conversation. Thank you for being so open and real. Chile, these Gems are good they are flawless in this episode… just like your amazing, pure, heart❤️ I remember When I felt like I didn’t deserve true love, true commitment, peace, and loyalty. I thought I blew it,’ Tamar captioned her post.

She continued and said: ‘Until I started to believe that I deserved it and I wasn’t going to settle for “almost”… I was GOING to receive it the next time it came around even though I had no idea what that truly meant. TI know what that feels like now😉🐋This weeks #underconstruction🚧 is FOR YOU‼️you.. who needs to hear this‼️do yourself a favor and don’t miss this blessing #stayunderconstruction 🙏🏼❤️💯.’

Someone else said: ‘I just want to let you know that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every episode thus far, and always look forward to it. You’re ministering to my spirit (and many) with this podcast in a way that you probably don’t even realize ..thank you for this! 🙏🏾♥️’

One commenter posted this: ‘Yesssss 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 so proud of you Tay!!!’ and one other follower said: ‘I love it! The ambition & knowledge you provide is beyond amazing! Thank you BOTH for being so candid with us! We love y’all.’

Someone else said: ‘I’m so proud of you Tamar. Keep doing your work ❤️’ and one other follower said: ‘Word…. I had to repeat that! I deserve happiness!!!❤️’

