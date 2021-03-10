Home Business South Korea to exempt auto chip buyers from COVID-19 quarantine, provide vaccines...

South Korea to exempt auto chip buyers from COVID-19 quarantine, provide vaccines By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

© Reuters.

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea said on Wednesday it will exempt business people working to secure supply of auto chips from two-week COVID-19 quarantine requirements and prioritise the vaccination of people key to auto chip procurement.

The move comes as South Korea tries to limit the damage from a chip shortage that has plagued global automakers and forced production cuts worldwide, including at Volkswagen (DE:) and General Motors (NYSE:). Germany and the United States have also ramped up efforts to resolve the shortage.

South Korea’s leading automaker Hyundai Motor has so far kept factories running, but a Hyundai union official told Reuters on Tuesday that overtime production of less-popular models had stopped and production schedules were changing from week to week.

Although the domestic auto industry’s situation was good compared to international rivals, “concerns about future production disruptions have increased”, the government said in a statement.

Chip production capacity could not be increased quickly, with 98% of auto chips used by South Korean automakers coming from abroad, it added.

To help deal with the shortage, Koreans and foreigners involved in auto chip imports or production would no longer have to quarantine for two weeks on arrival in the country from abroad, starting April.

COVID-19 vaccinations would be available for people departing for essential purposes such as purchasing and procuring auto chips.

The government also said it would speed up performance evaluations of auto chip components and modules developed by domestic companies.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©