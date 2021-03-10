Self-service checkouts have gone down in Woolworths stores nationwide.
A Woolworths spokesman said the company had “experienced an IT issue at our self-serve checkouts” but stores remained open and staff could still process sales through normal checkouts.
“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” he said, in a statement.
“We apologise for any inconvenience to customers and thank them for their patience.”
The spokesman confirmed to 9News.com.au that while most self-service checkouts at most stores had gone down, some were still working.