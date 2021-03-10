Selena Gomez Considers Retiring From Music to Focus on Acting

Instagram

In a new interview with Vogue magazine

Selena Gomez may hang her mic in the near future. In a revealing new interview, the “Monte Carlo” actress divulged that she has considered retiring from the music industry to put more focus on her acting career.

The 28-year-old opened up about her potential retirement when speaking to Vogue magazine. “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people, it still wasn’t enough,” she first spilled.

“I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different,” the ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber continued. “I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

When pressed about her retirement plan, the “A Rainy Day in New York” actress winced and said, “I need to be more careful.” She further noted that she wants to spend more time producing and to “give [herself] a real shot at acting.”

During the interview, Selena admitted that it was challenging for her knowing that people still see her as a child star. “I still live with this haunting feeling that people still view me as this Disney girl,” she confessed.

Selena also revealed the last time she felt her life was uncomplicated was when she filmed “Wizards of Waverly Place“. She elaborated, “[My mom and TV family] were there before any of it… They loved me for me, and they still do. I can’t say that I have that anymore. I can’t meet someone and know if they like me for me.”

“To be honest, I just want to start over. I want everything to be brand-new,” she concluded. “I want someone to love me like I’m brand-new.”