Selena Gomez Admits She’s Seriously Thinking Of Retiring Her Music Career – Here’s Why!

Selena Gomez has made an unexpected confession. The singer is considering putting an end to her music career, despite the fact that she has her first Spanish EP on the way.

Selena is on the cover of Vogue’s April 2021 issue and while chatting with the news outlet, she got candid about her career and more, admitting that she’s been struggling with making music for one very specific reason.

‘It’s hard to just keep doing music when people do not necessarily take you seriously. I have had some moments where I have been like, ‘What is the point? Why do I keep doing this?”

The star has been in the industry for no less than a decade and she’s received quite a bit of recognition for her music but as far as Selena is concerned, that has hardly been enough when compared to how much work and passion she’s put into her releases.

”Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think that there are many people who enjoy my music, and for that I am so thankful and for that I keep going, but I think that the next time that I do an album it will be different. I just want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.’

Of course, that does not mean that fans would no longer get to enjoy new content from her as Selena clarified that giving up on music would mean giving herself ‘a real shot at acting’ instead.

Sure enough, she is already pretty involved both behind and in front of the camera.

Later this year, she is expected to star in the Hulu comedy series, Only Murders in the Building.

After almost two decades of experience in Hollywood, Selena is just getting started.

‘I have not even scratched the surface of what I want to do. The parts I want are the ones I need help with. I cannot wait for the moment when a director can see I’m capable of doing something that no one has ever seen.’