Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 1.29% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 1.29% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Industrial Development Co. (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 1.88 points to trade at 20.68 at the close. Meanwhile, Middle East Specialized Cables Co (SE:) added 8.50% or 1.70 points to end at 21.70 and Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co (SE:) was up 8.10% or 3.05 points to 40.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:), which fell 7.83% or 3.40 points to trade at 40.05 at the close. Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (SE:) declined 7.10% or 2.20 points to end at 28.80 and Saudi Steel Pipe Company (SE:) was down 6.03% or 2.05 points to 31.95.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 113 to 82 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Industrial Development Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 10.00% or 1.88 to 20.68. Shares in Middle East Specialized Cables Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 8.50% or 1.70 to 21.70. Shares in Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 8.10% or 3.05 to 40.70.

Crude oil for April delivery was up 1.02% or 0.65 to $64.66 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 0.96% or 0.65 to hit $68.17 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract rose 0.14% or 2.35 to trade at $1719.25 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.21% to 4.4726, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7512.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 91.808.