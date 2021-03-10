Saints to release Emmanuel Sanders, Kwon Alexander

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
7

The New Orleans Saints are in the process of trying to get out of salary cap jail, and they informed two of their top players on Wednesday that they will be released.

The Saints will release veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, according to multiple reports. Releasing the two players will free up nearly $20 million in salary cap space for the team.

In addition to cutting Alexander and Sanders, the Saints have also worked out restructured contracts with several players.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR