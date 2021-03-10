Ryan Coogler Black Panther 2 Without Chadwick Boseman

“I’m still currently going through it.”
Director Ryan Coogler — who wrote and directed Black Panther and will do the same for Black Panther 2 — recently talked about working on the film while processing the loss of Boseman.
“I’m still currently going through it,” Coogler said on a recent episode of Jemele Hill is Unbothered. “One thing that I’ve learned in my short or long time on this Earth is that it’s very difficult to have perspective on something while you’re going through it.
“This is one of the more profound things that I’ve gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person who is like the glue who held it together.”
“I’m trying to find a work-life balance. But I’m not there yet, so this is without a question the hardest thing I’ve had to do in my professional life.”
Coogler told Hill that losing Boseman “hurts and stings” but also that “I’m also incredibly motivated that I got to spend time with him. You spend your life hearing about people like him. For this individual, who is an ancestor now, I was there for it.”
“It’s such an incredible privilege that fills you up as much as it knocks you out. So often as Black people, we have to pick up the pieces after loss.”
