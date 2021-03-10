Russia says it’s restricting use of Twitter over failure to remove banned content By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s communications watchdog said on Wednesday it had restricted the use of Twitter in the country by moving to slow down the speed of the service after it was accused of failing to remove banned content from its website.
Roskomnadzor, the watchdog, said in a statement on its website that it could block the resource entirely if Twitter failed to remove banned content.
