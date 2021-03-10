Rupert Grint Admits It Felt ‘Suffocating’ Shooting ‘Harry Potter’ For 10 Uninterrupted Years!

Growing up with the Harry Potter movies has sure been magical for millions of fans. At the same time, the saga is unique in the sense that its characters and, implicitly, its main cast of actors, have also grown up along with the story!

The difference is that for them, spending a decade of their childhood on set was not always as magical as it may seem.

With that being said, Rupert Grint, who portrayed Golden Trio member Ron Weasley from 2001 to 2011, now admits that it sometimes felt ‘suffocating’ shooting the 8 movies back to back in the span of 10 years!

This and more is what the actor revealed while on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast!

‘There was a time when it felt quite suffocating because it was every day for ten years in the end. It was a great experience. Such a nice family atmosphere. It was always the same crew that we kind of grew up with, so it was just a great place to be. But sometimes I definitely felt like, ‘I want to do something else. See what else is out there.”

Just four books had been written when he first started playing Ron, and only two movies were in the plans.

He soon discovered he’d be playing the part for ten years and admitted it felt like homework at times.

Still, the pros greatly outweighed the cons as far as he is concerned.

‘It just never ended. Every single year, we came back. And it was sort of like Groundhog Day since it was the same sets. The same people. But it was great. I loved it.’

About checking out the movies, the actor revealed that he’d watched every single one only once, except for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which he checked out again not too long ago.

‘It still feels too soon really. I cannot detach myself fully. I cannot face it. I have a very different perspective of it now that a long time’s passed. I can really appreciate what a feat it was.’