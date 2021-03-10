Roger Federer wins in return after 405-day layoff

Roger Federer is back.

Just two days after he officially lost his record for most weeks atop the ATP rankings to Novak Djokovic, Federer returned to competitive play for the first time since the 2020 Australian Open and toppled Dan Evans 7-6 (10-8), 3-6, 7-5 at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

As noted by Sky Sports, the 39-year-old living legend, who shares the men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles with Rafael Nadal, hadn’t played in over 400 days due to multiple injury setbacks and recoveries.

“It feels good to be back, I am happy to be standing here regardless of whether I won or lost but obviously winning feels better,” said Federer in his post-match interview. “It was a good match and Dan played a good match, he has been a wonderful training partner with me over the last two weeks – we have played more than 20 sets so it went on and on and it was great fun. “I was more focused on being tired that winning the point so I felt if I was going to go out I am going to go out swinging but I am incredibly happy I played a really good match, served really well and nice to finish with a backhand down the line on a match point. “It’s been a long and tough road, but I have enjoyed it, it has been a huge challenge at my age but I have a wonderful team around me that have supported me throughout and it was worth it.”

Federer underwent multiple knee operations in 2020 that, combined with COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, kept him sidelined through last month’s Australian Open. He previously said he would only return to tournament play once he was “100% fit” and ultimately targeted Qatar for his career’s resumption.

Federer has also said he will continue competing “as long as I am having fun and it’s right for all of us.”

For what it’s worth, the all-time great seemed to enjoy celebrating his latest victory.