Rihanna Files Trademark For Fenty Hair

Rihanna fans may be anxiously awaiting her ninth studio album but it appears that she may have other plans.


Rihanna’s company Roraj Trade LLC has reportedly filed a trademark for “Fenty Hair,” meaning there could be a line of Rihanna hair care products headed our way!

The trademark is said to cover the categories of hair styling, relaxing, straightening, and waving products as well as hair color and dandruff shampoo.

Rihanna's company Roraj Trade LLC has filed a new trademark application titled "Fenty Hair" intended to cover the categories of: hair care preparations, dandruff shampoo, hair waving preparations and more. 🚨

Fenty Hair would join Rihanna’s existing product lines including Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, which have been met with massive success.

The Fenty Hair rumors come on the tails of news that Rihanna’s luxury Fenty fashion line will be put on pause less than two years after its launch.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line just received $115 million in new funding to support its quick growth and upcoming retail expansion, according to WWD.

With all these developments, it may seem like music is on the back-burner for Rihanna, but she says that’s not the case.


“I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it,” Rihanna told ET in 2020.

Here’s to hoping we’ll be getting new Rihanna music AND a new Fenty line in 2021!

