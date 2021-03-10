Review: In ‘Yes Day,’ kids get their way for 24 hours Amy Krouse Rosenthal Will Ferrell Cedar Rapids Mussolini Stalin

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
8

Like an innocuous kid version of “The Purge,” Miguel Arteta’s “Yes Day” imagines an annual 24-hour holiday of lawlessness.

The concept comes from Amy Krouse Rosenthal s 2009 picture book, which suggested a day when parents — regularly such fonts of “No!” — have to answer in the positive to their children’s demands. For some, the idea had real appeal not just for giving kids a shot at decision-making freedom but for momentarily relieving parents of the burden of constant disapproval.

One parent, in particular, took to “Yes Day”: Jennifer Garner The actress has previously spoken on social media about holding the holiday with her three children. And she’s a producer of the film, which debuts Friday on Netflix

“No is part of the job,” narrates Allison Torres (Garner) in the film’s opening scenes. But so stern is Allison — the bad cop next to her more easy-going husband Carlos (Edgar Ramirez) — that her three children’s school projects suggest a dictatorship in need of a coup. One makes a video comparing her to Stalin and Mussolini

When a guidance counselor (Nat Faxon) suggests “Yes Day” as a remedy, Allison goes along, with a few stipulations. You can’t break laws and you’ve got to stay within 20 miles of home. This leads to a day of wall-to-wall fun, with bed-jumping, ice-cream feasts, a car wash trip with the windows down and a surprise theme-park visit. The day tests both Allison’s helicopter parenting impulses and the kids’ own desire for independence. That’s especially true for 14-year-old Katie (Jenna Ortega, an impressively poised young actor), who wants to attend a concert without her mom.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR