Rasheeda Frost Has An Important Announcement On Social Media

Rasheeda Frost shared an important announcement on her social media account. Check it out here.

‘Tomorrow night meet me & @frost117 at #vistavibesrestaurant show starts at 9pm #lehgo!’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

RELATED:Rasheeda Frost Teams Up With Her Frustrated Husband, Kirk Frost, In Videos Addressing Rumors That She Lied About Her Age And She Got Married At 17 — ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Fans Think This Is The New Storyline After The Jasmine Washington Baby Drama

Someone else said: ‘Omfg I would love this, but I’m back in NYC 🔥’ and one other follower said: ‘How can I have my fashion line apart of this next time.’

RELATED:Kandi Burruss Met With Rasheeda Frost And Her Son Karter For Her Birthday – Check Out The Photo

A follower said: ‘who wants an animated music video done by me?’ and someone else posted this: ‘Can I apply to the job your hiring?? Live in the UK but let’s not let that stop the hire ay? 🙏 #wishfulthinking xx.’

Rasheeda also made her fans happy not too long ago when she shared a photo in which she is flaunting a dress from her own Pressed boutique.

One follower said: ‘You can literally pull off anything 😍 I’d look like Missy Elliott,’ and one other follower said: ‘I’ve always thought you beautiful and I love this look! 🔥🔥’

Rasheeda Frost is showing off the walls of her Pressed boutique in Atlanta. Check out how cool these are coming out.

‘Just wanted to update y’all on how dope my walls are coming out at the 2nd Atlanta @pressedatl #pressed location we’ve been working on!! @thefauxpro, I’m loving the walls! To sign up for her classes, you can go to my highlights & click it or just go to my story! She does in-person classes & online classes!! What y’all all think??? #glamrock #croc or #glassbeads’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

In other news, Rasheeda Frost has an important announcement about her Pressed boutique. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account.

Advertisement

Rasheeda is living her best life with her family.