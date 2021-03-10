Rangers to welcome fans at 100% capacity

The news comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted all COVID-19 restrictions, including capacity limits and face mask wearing in the state. This will be the first professional sporting event to operate at full capacity during the pandemic.

Here are the health and safety protocols the Rangers will have in place at Globe Life Field:

Masks will be required for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. That includes all concourse areas and when entering Globe Life Field.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

Globe Life Field will again be cashless, as it was for 2020 events. All tickets will be digital, and only credit cards will be accepted at concession stands and retail locations.

Safe distancing will be enforced in concession lines and retail locations.

No bags will be permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.

The Rangers are working with Major League Baseball to finalize health and safety protocols as it pertains to the seating bowl and the playing field at Globe Life Field.

Globe Life Field opened its doors last season but couldn’t allow fans into regular-season games due to the pandemic. It can hold up to 40,300 people.

The stadium hosted a limited number of fans for the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.