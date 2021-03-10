Prince Charles Is Descended From Dracula

In case you need a quick history refresh: During the 1400s, Vlad III – commonly known as Vlad the Impaler or Vlad Dracula – was the Prince of Wallachia (modern day Romania). According to NBC, his dad adopted the last name of Dracul (meaning dragon), which meant Vlad’s last name became Dracula (son of the dragon). By all accounts, he was an EXTREMELY violent ruler.



Getty Images

According to legend, he dipped his bread in the blood of his impaled victims.