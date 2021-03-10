Preliminary data indicates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine effective against Brazilian P1 variant: official By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, in Curitiba

By Jamie McGeever and Eduardo Simões

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Preliminary data from a study in Brazil indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd is effective against the P1 variant of the virus first discovered in Brazil, Sao Paulo’s state governor Joao Doria said on Wednesday.

Doria’s comments at a news conference in Sao Paulo confirm a Reuters report from earlier this week, which said the study had tested the blood of vaccinated people against the Brazilian variant of the virus. Coronavac, as the Sinovac shot is known, is the main vaccine currently being used to inoculate people in Brazil.

Dimas Covas, head of research institute Butantan, which is manufacturing the Sinovac vaccine, said other tests in China have indicated effectiveness against the UK and South Africa variants.

Butantan has already delivered 16 million doses of the vaccine to Brazil’s Ministry of Health, which has acquired 4 million doses from India of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR