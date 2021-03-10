Porsha Williams Surprises Fans With An Announcement For This Friday

Porsha Williams just surprised fans with an announcement for this Friday and you can check it out below. See her recent post here.

‘How about an elevated convo on {EMBODIED FEMININE LEADERSHIP} with a cohort of powerhouse women? 🔥 If you’re IN, join the weekly Coffee with Conscious CEOs event on Clubhouse, THIS Friday at 12 pm EST with me, @lodwill, @elevatewithkeri, @laurenzoeller, @saradann_, and @itsemilythomas!’ Porsha wrote.

She continued and said: ‘I’m soul-thrilled to be this week’s featured speaker, and I’ll be teaching on what it means to embody your feminine POWER ~ no matter what gender you identify with. Our world is calling for a redefinition of leadership and power, stemming from heart wisdom as opposed to the ego. Step IN to this heart-centered embodiment… I’ll be guiding a meditation to support you in every step of the process.’

‘You can find the link to our Clubhouse room in my bio! Grab a cup of something warm and join us in this space of embodied power, community. 🙌🏽✨ #ModernMedicineWoman #BEINGWithLenaFranklin,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Fans were really excited and they made sure to tell this to Porsha in the comments.

Someone said: ‘Hey sis! The link is to the podcast, not the clubhouse room. Will it be up the day of?’

In other recent news, Porsha Williams made sure to share a post for her mom and sister on social media for International Women’s Day. Check out what she had to say here.

‘#Swipe4Cast 🎉 Happy International Women’s Day!! Season two of the “Porsha4real” Podcast will be back this month !!! Catch up on the Season One link in my Bio!!🙌🏾🔥 My Village is filled with my besties My Magnificent sister:@lodwill -My Loving Fierce Mother @msdianeofficial 😘.’ Porsha captioned her post.

Despite being single, Porsha is living her best life with her family and friends these days.