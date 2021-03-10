Porsha Williams And Her Family Are Back With A New Season Of Laughs

Porsha Williams is back with a new season of her podcast – Check out the second season and the message that she dropped on her social media account.

#Swipe 🎉🎉We’re back with an all-new season of laughs, love, and candid conversations that the only family can have. New episodes of Porsha4Real start Wednesday, March 17th! In the meantime, give our full trailer a listen, link is in my bio! While you’re at it leave us a message on our ask me anything hotline 661-513-3657 and we may feature your question on an upcoming episode!’ Porsha captioned her post.

Somoene else said: ‘Yassssssss! My Wednesdays are about to be great again!!’ and one other follower posted this: ‘❤️❤️ this podcast! I was never into podcasts until listening to this one. I can’t wait! 🙌🏾’

An excited fan said: ‘Oh my gosh yes!!!! I’m so excited, I missed y’all 😭😭’

Somoene else posetd this: ‘I love 💘the love you your mom and sister have going on the great family is important team Porsha all the way ❤’

Another follower posted this message here: ‘an I be half as great as Ms.Diane !!! Because baby! She fine!’

In other news, Porsha Williams made sure to share a post for her mom and sister on social media for International Women’s Day. Check out what she had to say here.

‘#Swipe4Cast 🎉 Happy International Women’s Day!! Season two of the “Porsha4real” Podcast will be back this month !!! Catch up on the Season One link in my Bio!!🙌🏾🔥 My Village is filled with my besties My Magnificent sister:@lodwill -My Loving Fierce Mother @msdianeofficial 😘.’ Porsha captioned her post.

Other than this, Porsha Williams tells her fans and followers that life is like a game of chess. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account.