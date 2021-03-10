Police Officer Is Arrested Over London Woman’s Disappearance

LONDON — A police officer was arrested in London on Tuesday in connection with the disappearance of a woman who went missing last week as she was on her way home in the southern part of the city.

Sarah Everard, 33, left a friend’s house on the evening of March 3 and was last spotted on CCTV in the Clapham neighborhood, according to the Metropolitan Police.

In the week since she was last seen, officers have searched more than 750 houses in South London, extended patrols in the area and urged witnesses to come forward, but the arrest was the most significant development in the case, the police said.

The officer was arrested in Kent, in southeastern England. He was taken into custody along with a woman who was arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender, the police said, without providing further details about the suspect’s alleged involvement in the case.