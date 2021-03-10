Piers Morgan Happy to ‘Fall on His Sword’ for ‘Honest’ Opinion About Meghan Markle

WENN

The former ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter has no regret for walking away from the British morning show, citing ‘freedom of speech’ for his ‘honestly held opinion’ about the Duchess of Sussex.

AceShowbiz –

Piers Morgan has no regrets about the way he dealt with the Duchess Of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview on “Good Morning Britain“, insisting that he is proud to have “fallen on his sword” for “freedom of speech.”

The anchor decided to step down from his position on the U.K. TV show after a row with weatherman Alex Beresford about his behaviour towards Meghan and her and Harry’s interview with Oprah, following which Morgan had said he didn’t believe the duchess’ comments that she was suicidal during her time in the royal family.

Following his shock exit from the show, he tweeted on Wednesday morning (10Mar21), “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

He elaborated further as he spoke to journalists outside his London home, telling the BBC, “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree. I believe in freedom of speech, I believe in the right to be allowed to have an opinion. If people want to believe Meghan Markle, that’s entirely their right.”

“I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible.”

“If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it.”

Morgan also said that he has no intention of resting on his laurels, adding, “I think it’s fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they’ve cancelled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge.”

Ranvir Singh stood in for Morgan on Wednesday’s episode of “Good Morning Britain”, with his co-host Susanna Reid insisting “shows go on” after people leave.