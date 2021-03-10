Patrick Schwarzenegger Describes Being Paris Hilton’s Security Guard for a Day as ‘Fun Experience’

WENN/Sheri Determan

When recalling his childhood job, the ‘Midnight Sun’ actor reveals that ‘The Simple Life’ alum recognized him when he became her security guard at the age of 15.

AceShowbiz –

Patrick Schwarzenegger has gotten candid about the jobs he had as a teenager. Revealing that he once became Paris Hilton‘s security guard for one day, the “Midnight Sun” actor described the experience as a “fun” one.

The 27-year-old shared his story when making an appearance in the Monday, March 8 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“. He first explained that he used to work at Los Angeles mall called The Grove where he “did everything there [such as] valet, security, property walks, lease management tours.”

The son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was also the governor of California from 2003 to 2011, went on, “I have this really funny story of one time… I was security guard for the week.” He added, “Meanwhile, I have my own security guards for me because my dad was governor.”

“So I’m like a 15-year-old kid with an earpiece and a suit jacket and I show up for work, and they’re like, ‘Okay, you’re security for Paris Hilton today. She’s got her book tour, she’s coming to The Grove, she’s gonna be signing autographs,’ ” the son of Maria Shriver further recalled. “I’m like, ‘Okay, I know Paris, but okay.’ ”

“So she gets out of the car [and] Paris has a security guard that used to work for my dad. I show up and I greet Paris and she’s like, ‘Patrick? Schwarzenegger? What are you doing?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m your security guard for the day!’ And that was it,” he continued. “It was a fun experience.”

During the interview, Patrick weighed in on his past love for marijuana after host Jimmy Kimmel asked him if fellow guest and pot entrepreneur Seth Rogen offered him any samples backstage. “I used to be like him,” he divulged. “I used to, to the point I couldn’t do anything without smoking.”





“Then we went to Easter brunch one day and I was high, my dad sits down next to me and says, ‘Are you high.’ I said, ‘Yes,'” he continued. “He said, ‘Why would you ever want to be high? You have the best life in the world, why would you ever want to take you out of your life?’ And then I never smoked since… five years.”