Paris Jackson Defends Age Gap Between Her and Emile Hirsch After PDA Picture

WENN

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson fires back at her online followers who criticize her relationship with the ‘Into the Wild’ star while insisting they are just ‘good friends.’

AceShowbiz –

Paris Jackson has fired back at trolls who balked at the age difference between the singer and her new man, Emile Hirsch.

The “Into the Wild” star, 35, posted a shot of himself with Michael Jackson‘s 22-year-old daughter on Instagram on Wednesday morning (10Mar21), leading to speculation the pair is dating, and Paris was quick to respond to those who had a problem with the age split while insisting she and Emile are “best friends.”

“He’s actually one of the youngest homies of mine,” she wrote. “one of my best friends is in their 50s. you probably don’t have friends older than you because elders may find you annoying or immature lol (laughing out loud).”

“Not to mention another close friend of mine is 76. age is a number, i enjoy the company of people all ages. i am the student and teach of people from 5 years younger than me to 50 years older than me. nothing wrong with that.”

Jackson previously dated her The Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn for two years until they split last year (20).

Paris Jackson previously admitted she had dated both men and women in the past. However, she refused to be labeled as bisexual.

“I don’t feel like there is a label for my sexuality that fits,” she explained. “Labels in general, not just for sexuality but for everything, I think, are just ways for humans to make sense of the world, to be able to compartmentalise… We’re getting past the need for labels. It’s beautiful.”