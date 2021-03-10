Oracle Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com



Oracle Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Oracle (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Oracle announced earnings per share of $1.16 on revenue of $10.09B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.11 on revenue of $10.05B.

Oracle shares are up 11% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.08% from its 52 week high of $73.59 set on March 10. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 3.81% from the start of the year.

Oracle follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Oracle’s report follows an earnings beat by NVIDIA on February 24, who reported EPS of $3.1 on revenue of $5B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $4.82B.

Cisco had beat expectations on February 9 with second quarter EPS of $0.79 on revenue of $11.96B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.7567 on revenue of $11.92B.

