Oracle beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong cloud demand By Reuters

(Reuters) – Business software maker Oracle Corp (NYSE:) reported quarterly revenue on Wednesday that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by strong demand for its cloud computing services due to remote working.

Revenue rose to $10.09 from $9.8 billion during the third quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with analysts’ estimates of $10.07 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

