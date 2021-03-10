Oracle beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong cloud demand By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of the Oracle Field Office at Wilson Boulevard in Arlington
(Reuters) – Business software maker Oracle Corp (NYSE:) reported quarterly revenue on Wednesday that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by strong demand for its cloud computing services due to remote working.
Revenue rose to $10.09 from $9.8 billion during the third quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with analysts’ estimates of $10.07 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
