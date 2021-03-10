Oil Stockpiles Surged 13.8 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Liz Moyer
Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles surged again by an unexpected amount in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
inventories rose 13.798 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 816,000 barrels. In the prior week, the build was a surprisingly large 21.5 million barrels.
stockpiles, which include diesel and , fell 5.5 million barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 3.53 million barrels, the EIA data showed.
rose 2.4 million barrels. The weekly was 13%, according to the EIA report.
inventories fell 11.869 million barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 3.47 million-barrel draw.
