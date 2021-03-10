Oil prices rise on economic outlook, drawdown in fuel stocks

Article content

SINGAPORE — Crude oil prices rose on Thursday as vaccine rollouts bolstered the economic outlook and U.S. fuel stocks fell sharply, although gains were capped by a surge in crude oil inventories after last month’s Texas storm.

Brent crude oil futures for May rose 55 cents, or 0.8%, to $68.45 a barrel by 0328 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April was up 52 cents, or 0.8%, at $64.96.

“Gasoline stocks fell… (which) provided the bullish offset and eventually sent oil prices higher on the strong demand for end products, hence an economic recovery,” said Stephen Innes, Chief Global Markets Strategist at Axi.

“Given the powerful signals from the U.S. re-opening narrative, it still suggests that the path of least resistance for oil prices is higher.”

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 11.9 million barrels in the week to March 5 to 231.6 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, compared with expectations for a 3.5 million-barrel drop.​

Crude inventories, however, rose by 13.8 million barrels in the week to March 5 to 498.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for an 816,000-barrel rise, as the nation’s oil industry continued to feel the effects of a winter storm mid-February that stalled refining and forced production shut-ins in Texas.