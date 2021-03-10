NuCypher and Keep Network propose ‘world’s first decentralized protocol merger’ By Cointelegraph

NuCypher and Keep Network propose ‘world’s first decentralized protocol merger’
The communities of crypto projects Keep and NuCypher are proposing a “hard merge,” with onlookers describing the move as “the world’s first decentralized protocol merger.”
Proposals were published to the respective forums of Keep and NuCypher’s DAO on March 8, revealing discussions have been underway between the two projects for several weeks. If passed, the merger is expected to see the two projects integrated into a new interoperable network dubbed “Keanu.”
