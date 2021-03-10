Not just another gas token — Theta’s TFUEL surges 775% in 5 weeks By Cointelegraph

Not just another gas token — Theta’s TFUEL surges 775% in 5 weeks
The Theta project has been making waves alongside many other altcoins that are riding this year’s bullish wave to new all-time highs.
While the main token of the Theta network has been receiving a majority of the attention, the ‘gas’ token of the protocol, TFUEL, has quietly been surging alongside THETA as its importance to the network becomes apparent to savvy crypto investors.
