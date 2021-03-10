NHL returns to ESPN on seven-year deal

The rumors and reports are true. ESPN is once again a broadcast home of the National Hockey League.

ESPN announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to a seven-year deal with the NHL that will see the league return to The Worldwide Leader for the 2021-2022 season. NHL games last aired on an ESPN network in 2004, although ESPN+ carries local broadcasts of games on its streaming service.

As was previously reported, ABC will broadcast four Stanley Cup Final series as part of the agreement. Twenty-five regular-season games will be featured on either ABC or ESPN each year. ESPN+ and Hulu “will be the home to 75 ESPN-produced exclusive telecasts per season,” and NHL.TV will relocate to ESPN+.

The classic and beloved ESPN NHL theme music will also return.

NBC Sports Network, the current exclusive cable home of NHL broadcasts in the United States, will shut down and cease operations later this year. The NHL is expected to split its new media rights deal across at least two companies, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports NBC and FOX are contenders for the part of the package that includes the rights to the Stanley Cup Final the remaining three years not claimed by ESPN.

“This agreement clearly underscores The Walt Disney Company’s leadership in the sports media landscape and serves as a blueprint for sports deals in the future,” chairman of ESPN and Sports Content for Disney Jimmy Pitaro said in the statement. “We know the power of the NHL and are thrilled to welcome it back as a significant new pillar across our platforms, and we look forward to connecting more deeply and directly with some of the sports world’s most passionate fans.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman added:

“Not only will this groundbreaking, seven-year deal enable the NHL to benefit from the incomparable power, reach and influence of The Walt Disney Company and ABC/ESPN, it sets a new standard in delivering our game to the most passionate and tech-savvy fans in sports in the ways they now demand and on the platforms they use.”

Ben Strauss of the Washington Post provided additional information: