Naya Rivera’s Father Calls Out Ryan Murphy For Not Keeping His Promise To Her Son Josey And He Responds!

George Rivera, Naya Rivera‘s father, took to Twitter to voice his complaints, accusing Ryan Murphy of breaking his promise to the late actress’ son, Josey. Check out what Ryan had to say in response!

Their online feud started when George dragged Ryan for not following through on a promise to help set up a college fund for the 5 year old boy.

That being said, earlier today, Naya’s father tweeted that Ryan was full of ‘Broken Promises,’ ‘fake outrage,’ and ‘hollow gestures,’ before also mentioning there was ‘no phone call.’

The latter referred to the fact that Ryan supposedly didn’t call George following Naya’s tragic death in a boating accident at age 33, despite the fact that Ryan produced Glee.

George even tried to encourage all the Glee fans to unite and go after Ryan.

‘Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did … or did not do !!! I am about to blow up this story …. and make sure he knows that I know.’

And sure enough, one fan agreed, saying that: ‘mr. rivera is gonna drag ryan murphy‘s a** as he should.’

In response, George added: ‘When you’re part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they’re ‘less than’ …. they vocalize a good game, but it is as shallow as the sets on stage, that they create. Promises made in public will just fade with time and excuses …. even in a unexplainable tragedy.’

It took about an hour for Murphy to react to the shade.

The producer explained that he and Glee co-creators and executive producers Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan ‘have committed to creating a college fund for Naya Rivera’s son Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust. We’ve been in conversations with the executors of her estate.’

What do you think about this whole thing? Will Ryan Murphy keep his promise?