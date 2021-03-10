Multi-billion-dollar package expected to be unveiled for struggling industries

The government is expected to unveil a multi-billion-dollar package tomorrow, intended to support struggling industries after the JobKeeper wage subsidy is cancelled at the end of the month.
9News understands aviation and tourism are at the top of the list for extra support.
The package could be delivered in a number of ways, with possible measures including discounted airfares.
Another potential option, a retention payment to keep workers, would essentially serve as a continuation of JobKeeper in a more targeted form.