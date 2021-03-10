Most institutional investors want to buy more Bitcoin, survey shows By BTC Peers



Most institutional investors want to buy more Bitcoin, survey shows



According to a recent survey by London-based crypto fund Nickel Digital Asset Management, over 85% of institutional investors who already hold plan on buying more of the digital gold over the next two years.

The data which was shared with crypto news site, Decrypt, surveyed 50 wealth managers and 50 institutional investors in January 2021. Collectively, the participants of the survey had $110 billion under management and were located in the US, UK, Germany, and Switzerland.

A significant percentage of the respondents expressed optimism that the valuation of Bitcoin could grow significantly over the next few years. While 21% of the respondents said that 2021 will still be marked by a dramatic growth for Bitcoin, 56% of investors believe that the digital asset would only rise slightly.

About 40% of those surveyed viewed Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Commenting in a press release, Anatoly Crachilov, co-founder and CEO of Nickel Digital said:

There is also growing optimism about the sector’s infrastructure improving, and this too will result in more mainstream investors entering this market.

Crachilov went further to caution short-term investors. He opined that only long-term investors with “high-risk tolerance levels” should buy Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy is arguably the epitome of institutional investors wanting more Bitcoin. The business intelligence firm has continued to increase its Bitcoin holdings.

