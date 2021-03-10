Ming-Na Wen Surprised Kelly Marie Tran And It Brought Tears To My Eyes

They also spoke about how the rise in Anti-Asian hate crimes. “It kind of boggles my mind a little bit that [Anti-Asian hate] is happening still, so I really hope your film, Raya, you know, as Mulan has done — it crosses all barriers,” Ming-Na told Kelly. “It’s about finding the hero and the heroine in all of us. It’s about believing in yourself. It’s also about having compassion and sharing the love to fight for humanity and fight for what’s right.”



Walt Disney Studios

Drew’s show also donated $5,000 to Stop AAPI Hate, an organization that provides resources for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.



