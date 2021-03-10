Michigan AD: Harbaugh doesn’t have win quota

Many assumed Jim Harbaugh’s time in Michigan had come to an end after the Wolverines’ disappointing 2-4 performance in 2020, but instead, the veteran coach received a contract extension at the start of this year that will keep him in Ann Arbor through 2025.

The new contract reduced Harbaugh’s salary base to $4 million per year, but through incentives, he could earn up to an additional $3.475 million each season.

“Given the contract, obviously I am willing to be patient,” Manuel said. “But he and I understand that we need to win. This is Michigan, nobody wants to win more than Jim in football, and me overall. We want success, so did I put a number to his first year? The answer is no.”

While there may not be a specific number for Harbaugh to reach in order to keep his job, even with the extension, it’s hard to imagine that there is not some heat on the coach to turn things around sooner rather than later. I he pulls off a repeat of last year, he could find that he is unemployed well before his contract ends.