Michelle Obama’s Relationship With Daughters Changed

“This time has allowed us to get some stolen moments back with our girls.”
In a candid new interview with People, Michelle explained how their family dynamic changed with everyone living under the same roof once again.
“Our girls were supposed to have emptied out of my nest. I was sort of celebrating that they were out building their lives and allowing me the emotional space to let them go,” Michelle explained.
But the experience has been a positive one, allowing the family to reclaim “stolen moments” with their daughters.
Michelle added that her relationship with Malia and Sasha changed once they were back in the house because she wanted to treat them like “young women” and didn’t want them to “miss out on independence.”
She says she also appreciated getting to see a new side of her daughters in the classroom, which parents typically miss out on while children are away.
As for the family’s future plans? Michelle says she’s been telling her daughters that she’s “moving toward retirment.”
So while Michelle and Barack haven’t gotten to take advantage of the empty nest experience just yet, it sounds like they’re making the most of their time with their daughters!
