Melvin Gordon has DUI charges dismissed

Melvin Gordon was cited for driving while under the influence back in October, but the Denver Broncos running back will not be charged.

Gordon had his DUI charge dismissed on Wednesday, according to Mike Klis of 9News. He plead guilty to reckless driving for excessive speeding.

The Broncos chose not to suspend Gordon following his DUI citation. The team was said to be satisfied with the way he handled the situation after he apologized to his teammates, coaches and management. There was some talk that the Broncos could void the $4.5 million Gordon is guaranteed next season, but it does not appear that is going to happen.

Gordon was pulled over by the Denver Police Department for driving 25 and 39 mph over the posted speed limit. He reportedly admitted to police that he had some drinks during dinner at a friend’s house. You can read more details from the incident here.

Gordon, 27, rushed for 986 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with the Broncos last year.