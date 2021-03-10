Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Co-Star Dubs Her Interview With Oprah Winfrey ‘Insensitive’ Amid Pandemic

WENN/John Rainford/ATP

Wendell Pierce, who starred on the series alongside the Duchess of Sussex, claims that Meghan and Prince Harry’s tell-all sit-down with Oprah is ‘insignificant’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meghan Markle‘s “Suits” co-star was not pleased with her bombshell interview. Wendell Pierce, who portrayed the Duchess of Sussex’s father on the series, dubbed her tell-all sit-down with Oprah Winfrey amid the COVID-19 pandemic “insensitive”.

The 57-year-old actor offered his two cents when speaking to Britain’s LBC radio station. “Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from Covid. A couple of hundred people are going to die, even this hour, in the U.K.,” he first stated.

“[It’s] full of sound and fury, signifying nothing,” Wendell said of the interview, quoting Shakespeare’s “MacBeth.” He further argued, “It was quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of palace … gossip in the midst of so much death.”

Asked about to whom he directed his criticism, the James Greer of “Jack Ryan” stated “everyone” which included Meghan, Prince Harry, Oprah, CBS, ITV and the Palace. He claimed that the British royals should not get involved “in this sort of conversation” and “focus on the throes of death that we’re in” instead.

Wendell disclosed that the last time he spoke with Meghan was in 2019. He also spilled that they did not discuss much about race while working together although the topic played such a vital role on the series. “We didn’t have long discussions about it, besides what was in the script and what was happening in our personal lives,” he clarified.

During her interview with Oprah, Meghan got candid about the racism she experienced while living with the Palace. “In those months when I was pregnant … we have in tandem the conversation of ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ ” she disclosed. “[There were] also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Buckingham Palace has since broken their silence over Meghan’s explosive interview. In a statement released on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, the Palace said, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”