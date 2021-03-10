Meghan Markle’s Pal Says Duchess Has Many Emails and Texts to Prove Royal Family’s Alleged Racism

WENN

Actress Janina Gavankar is confident her longtime friend Meghan, Duchess of Sussex could provide plenty of proof to back up the bombshell allegations made about Britain’s royal family in her TV tell-all.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry shared all about the rejection they faced from senior members of the institution as they tried to get the then-pregnant Duchess help for suicidal thoughts during their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, and claimed one unnamed family member had even queried how dark their firstborn child’s skin would be because the former actress is biracial.

Representatives for Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, addressed the allegations in a statement issued on Tuesday (09Mar21), admitting the royals were “saddened” to learn the extent of the couple’s challenges behind closed doors, while branding the racial remarks “concerning,” vowing to deal with the matter privately.

Critics have questioned whether Meghan was telling the truth in the interview, which aired in the U.S. on Sunday and the U.K. on Monday, but her close pal, “The Morning Show” actress Gavankar, insists there is documented evidence to support the accusations.

Appearing on U.K. TV show “This Morning“, she said, “I don’t speak for them, I speak for myself. After reading this short statement that came out from Buckingham Palace today, I felt two things.”

“One side, I thought: I am so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience. But on the other side, I am well aware that the family and the staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don’t, because we lived through it with them. There are many emails and texts to support that.”

Gavankar also addressed claims suggesting Meghan, formerly known as Meghan Markle, was a bully to staff at their former Kensington Palace home.

“I have known her for 17 years and I have seen the way she regards the people around her and the people she works with, and I can say she is not a bully,” the actress declared.

“But I can also say that I am personally glad people are doing their due diligence because I also know why someone (staffmember) had to leave, and it was for gross misconduct. The truth will come out, there are plenty of emails and texts about that.”