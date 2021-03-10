Meghan Markle Lodges Complaint to TV Bosses Over Piers Morgan’s Comments

WENN

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has filed a formal complaint to ITV over former “Good Morning Britain” presenter Piers Morgan‘s inflammatory comments about her suicide revelations.

A complaint was lodged on behalf of the royal after Monday’s (8Mar21) episode of “Good Morning Britain”, during which Morgan blasted Meghan and Prince Harry over revelations that emerged from their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan said he didn’t believe the Duchess’ claims she had felt suicidal and had reached out for support from Buckingham Palace, who denied her help, comments that sparked widespread criticism, including from a mental health charity that works with ITV who broadcast the CBS special in the U.K., and led to more 41,000 complaints to U.K. broadcasting regulator Ofcom.

On Wednesday ITV News reported Meghan wrote to CEO Carolyn McCall, raising concerns over how Morgan’s words would affect the mental health dialogue in the U.K. and how it may impact someone contemplating suicide.

Morgan, who later rowed with his colleague, “GMB” weatherman Alex Beresford, about his behaviour towards Meghan, which resulted in him walking off air, later quit his role on the TV show.

According to reports, he refused to make an on-air apology for his comments about Meghan.

Following his exit from the show, he remained unrepentant, tweeting, “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

Both ITV and Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell foundation declined to comment on the complaint, although neither denied that it was made.