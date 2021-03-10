Marlins to use drone disinfectant program to clean ballpark

Major League Baseball clubs choosing not to ignore health and safety guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to search for the best ways to safely fill ballparks with paying spectators without spreading COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the Miami Marlins announced a partnership with Florida Pest Control and parent company Rentokil for a drone disinfection program. According to the release, the drone technology will cover open areas with “a fast-acting formula” that “inactivates pathogens within four (4) minutes of the drone application, including coronavirus, norovirus, H1N1, SARS, MRSA, swine flu, E. Coli, Salmonella and more.”

The Marlins currently intend to cap attendance for home games at roughly 25%.

“As we prepare to welcome our fans back to Marlins Park, we continue to add health and safety measures that will enhance our guests’ 2021 experience,” Marlins head of experience and innovation Michael Shaw said in the prepared statement. “This partnership with a longstanding industry leader in Rentokil allows us to utilize their state-of-the-art technology to enhance our disinfection process.”

The Texas Rangers are the only team, to date, set to welcome fans at 100% capacity for Opening Day next month.