Maren Morris to Collaborate With John Mayer for Grammy Performance

WENN

The ‘Bones’ hitmaker reveals on social media that she will share stage with the ‘Your Body Is Wonderland’ singer at the upcoming Grammy Awards this coming weekend.

AceShowbiz –

Maren Morris has lined up a Grammys duet with one of her musical heroes after asking John Mayer to perform with her at the prizegiving on Sunday (14Mar21).

The “Bones” hitmaker has posted a selfie of the two singers, masked up, on Instagram on Wednesday (10Mar21) and made it clear fans could expect a collaboration on music’s big night.

“We’ll see you at the Grammys,” she captioned the shot, tagging Mayer’s Instagram page.

Maren’s song “The Bones” is nominated in the Best Country Song category.

Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton, and Brandi Carlile are also among the country stars performing at the Grammys.

They are joined by the likes of Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch.

Beyonce Knowles leads the nominations with nine mentions. Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift follow with six nods each.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd was snubbed despite his stellar 2020, during which he broke chart records with his album “After Hours” and single “Blinding Lights”, which this week chalked up a full year in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10.

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…,” he slammed the Recording Academy following the nomination announcement.

The main event will be followed by a star-studded TV special which will be hosted by Common.

Dubbed “A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change”, the gig is set for March 17. The line-up include Cynthia Erivo, John Fogerty, Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Eric Church, Andra Day, Patti LaBelle, Terrace Martin, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, LeAnn Rimes, Chris Stapleton, and Emily, Emilio and Gloria Estefan.