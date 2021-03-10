man killed in motorbike accident with second man onboard

Emergency services were called to the Nepean Highway near the Warrigal Road intersection in Parkdale about 3.20am, following reports of a motorcycle crash.

A male motorcyclist died at the scene, while a second male is believed to have fled on foot towards Warrigal Road prior to police arriving.

It is not yet known whether the deceased was the pillion passenger or rider of the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Detectives have since spoken with a 15-year-old boy, who is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, in relation to the accident.

Investigators have released CCTV footage of the motorbike travelling on the Nepean Highway in the lead up to the crash in the hope someone may have seen or driven past the yellow motorbike.