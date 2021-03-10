Machine Gun Kelly Inspired by Kanye West to ‘Break the Mould’ and ‘P**s People Off’

WENN

The ‘Bloody Valentine’ star takes inspiration from the ‘Jesus is King’ rapper as he is determined to reinvent himself and sparks discussions everywhere he goes.

AceShowbiz –

Machine Gun Kelly wants his “polarising” new music to spark discussions similar to ones people have about Kanye West.

The “Bloody Valentine” rapper is keen to keep reinventing himself every time he releases new tracks and he wants to be so “polarising” that people feel like they have to listen to his music.

Asked what intention he has for his music career in the future, he shared, “Break the mould of everything I just did… and p**s people off all over again. Even when I say, ‘Break the mould and p**s people off all over again,’ I just mean make them think again; make them have a moment of like, ‘This artist is so polarising that I have to tune in.’ ”

“Because I don’t want to be bored with an artist, and I think Kanye West’s a great example of that. We all have moments of sitting at dinner tables talking about Kanye and being like, ‘I didn’t like this!’ or, ‘I loved this!’ or, ‘Why is he doing that?!’ But I’ll tell you what, man. We’re still talking about him and we know that there’s greatness in there behind it.”

And MGK wants to emulate the success of the likes of Kanye West and Prince.

Speaking to L.A. radio station KROQ of eventually having a legendary status within music, he added, “It’s not gonna be easy, and I’m aware of that. I’m happy to keep breaking the mould.”