Lula blasts ‘imbecile’ Bolsonaro for mishandling pandemic, economy By Reuters

© Reuters. Brazil’s former President Lula attends a news conference in Sao Bernardo do Campo
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva blasted the government on Wednesday for bungling the pandemic and economy, calling President Jair Bolsonaro an “imbecile” in his first speech after his graft convictions were overturned.
A Brazilian Supreme Court judge on Monday annulled sentences against the former president, clearing the way for him to run against Bolsonaro in next year’s presidential election.
