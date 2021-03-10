Lizzo’s Coconut Berry And Ice Cereal Viral On TikTok

We all know Lizzo is an unmatched queen when it comes to singing, songwriting, flute-playing, and more!
The video was made by Sherwayne Mears
who says, “This, my friends, is what breakfast cereal looks like for me. I call it ‘nature’s cereal.’ This combination — I am going to share with you what it does for me, specifically. Whenever I eat this cereal in the morning — first thing in the morning — it helps with digestion, so any kind of constipation issues, it’ll help. It’ll definitely give you relief in that way. But my number one thing when I eat this, the number one thing that I notice, is the energy level. The energy level is through the roof. I literally felt like I could run a marathon…”
The cereal is made using pomegranate, blueberries, blackberries, and coconut water.
Lizzo decided to make her own version of the cereal using strawberries instead of blackberries and adding ice. Here’s her review:
Lizzo liked it so much she made a second video praising just how good it is:
Together her videos have almost 10 million views and she’s been dueting people who are now trying the cereal and also raving about it:
After seeing it all over my FYP, I was super excited to try it! I used strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries. Unfortunately, since I’m in Kansas, pomegranates are out of season and aren’t being sold here right now. 😢
After adding the coconut water and ice, here’s what it looked like:
My husband was over-the-moon in love with it. He said it was refreshing and he would eat it as a healthy dessert.
And my son and I loved it as well — it was crisp and flavorful. We gobbled it down so fast we forgot to get a picture. (Side note: We both hate coconut water plain, but for some reason it just works with this combo!)
So, let me leave you with this: TRY IT. TRY IT NOW!