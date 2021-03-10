Lil Nas X Laughs Off Attempt to Cancel Eminem in Bad Rap Video

WENN/Instar/Dennis Van Tine

The ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker trolls generation Z, who has been criticizing the Slim Shady over his controversial lyrics, in a TikTok video showing him delivering a terrible freestyle.

Lil Nas X has jumped to Eminem‘s defense after the latter has been widely criticized over some of his controversial lyrics. There has been a war between Generation Z and Millennials on whether the Slim Shady should be canceled or given a pass for his shocking lyrics and the younger rapper didn’t miss the chance to step into the ring.

Arguably one of the music industry’s most savvy Internet users, Lil Nas took to TikTok to respond to the heated debate. Instead of giving his serious take on it, the Grammy Award-winning artist trolled Generation Z who is trying to cancel the 48-year-old star with some bad rap.

Lil Nas seemingly laughed off the trolls’ worthless effort to cancel the more senior artist as he delivered a bad freestyle. “Generation Z wants to cancel Eminem?” he asked with a chuckle in the video. “Generation Z wants to cancel Eminem?” He went on repeating similar lines, “Yeah, listen up, Generation/ Z, you’re a generation of Z/ Z, generation of Z.”

Lil Nas isn’t the only musician who has weighed in on the attempt to cancel Eminem. The issue also caught the attention of rocker Corey Taylor, who spoke out about concerns regarding cancel culture.

“I was just reading about how Gen Z is trying to cancel Eminem because of one line that was in a Rihanna song that he did with her,” the Slipknot vocalist said in a discussion on Los Angeles radio station KLOS. “And I’m just like ‘Is that where we are right now?’ I mean, at this point, you’re talking about the Salem witch trials. You’re talking about America in the ’20s where the KKK was like a political force. You’re talking about complete condemnation without context or any rationalization for an action like that.”

“To me, that’s the most dangerous – when the mob decides that you’re gone,” he explained. “I mean, that is Caesar at the Colosseum, for God’s sake. That’s when it’s dangerous. The level of censorship that we’re starting to see – and I’m not saying that certain things haven’t been said that easily offend people.”

“However, the flip side of that is that you can’t even make a joke anymore, even in the cleanest of situations. I mean, they completely turn on you. And there’s not one hint of satire, no hint of irony – it’s just all outrage,” he argued, adding that if people “can’t understand the difference between metaphor and complete reality, then we’re in real trouble.”

Eminem himself previously responded to the backlash by releasing an animated music video for his existing song aptly titled “Tone Deaf”. Lifted off his 2020 album “Music to Be Murdered By”, the song reflects his defiant attitude to the cancel culture.

“It’s okay not to like my s**t/ Everything’s fine, drink your wine, b***h/ And get offline, quit whinin’, this is just a rhyme, b***h,” he raps on the song. “I can’t understand a word you say (I’m tone-deaf)/ I think this way I prefer to stay (I’m tone-deaf).” He also tweeted, “I won’t stop even when my hair turns grey (I’m tone-deaf)/ ‘Cause they won’t stop until they cancel me,” referencing another line from the track, when announcing the release of the animated video on Friday, March 6.