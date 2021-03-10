Lady GaGa’s Dognapping Investigated as Possible Part of Gang Initiation

Instagram

Meanwhile, a woman who handed over the singer’s dogs has not received her $500,000 reward until she’s cleared by cops, though police initially believed she wasn’t involved in the crime.

Lady GaGa‘s dognapping might have not been a regular incident. The “Shallow” hitmaker has gotten her stolen French bulldogs back safely, but authorities are said to believe that it may be a possible part of gang initiation as they are investigating the unlawful act which resulted in the shooting of the singer’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer.

Revealing the status of the investigation into the 34-year-old pop star’s dognapping incident was TMZ. On the reason why the ordeal was believed to be a part of some gang initiations, sources spilled to the outlet that similar crimes have taken place around the Los Angeles area.

The theory was also triggered by surveillance footage of the incident. The clip saw that GaGa’s canines were not even near Fischer at time of the snatching. The dogs were on the dognappers’ side, which made it easier for them to take the dogs into the car. Yet, the thugs still shot Fischer multiple times in the chest.

Since the case is still under investigation, the “Poker Face” singer was ordered not to pay the promised-$500,000 reward to a woman who handed over her dogs, Koji and Gustav, until the latter was cleared by cops. The police initially believed the woman was “uninvolved and unassociated” in the crime.

GaGa’s dognapping took place on February 24. Upon learning that her beloved pooched have been snatched away from their walker, she issued a reward for their safe return. “My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return,” she declared on Instagram.

“Email [email protected] to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same,” she added at that time. “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.”