Kyle Lowry fires back at recent trade rumors

“The lies people tell in the media are amazing!!” wrote the veteran. “Don’t put thing[s] out when they ain’t come from me!!”

Lowry’s post appears to be a response to a report from this week suggesting that he believes a trade may be imminent. The window of contention seems to have slammed shut for the sub-.500 Raptors, making the 34-year-old a potential sell-off candidate.

We had even heard of one notable team that Lowry was supposedly eyeing. But these latest comments from him indicate that there is a chance the longest-tenured Raptor could be staying right where he is.