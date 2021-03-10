Kygo Join Forces With Rickie Fowler to Launch Own Puma Golf Collection

Instagram

About his Puma Golf x Palm Tree Crew project, the ‘It Ain’t Me’ hitmaker says in a statement that he and the pro-golfer try to ‘make something special’, and he could not be happier with the result.

AceShowbiz –

Dance superstar Kygo is upping his fashion game on the green by launching his own clothing collection for Puma Golf.

The “It Ain’t Me” hitmaker, an avid golfer, has teamed up with professional player Rickie Fowler and officials at the sportswear giant for the Puma Golf x Palm Tree Crew range, building on the tropical lifestyle brand Kygo co-founded with his manager, Myles Shear.

In a statement, the DJ says, “Golf is one of my favourite hobbies when I’m not touring or making music.”

“Rickie and I had wanted to team up with our brands and make something special that not only we could enjoy but our fans and supporters as well. I couldn’t be happier with how the collection turned out and can’t wait to see Rickie out there on the course decked out in Palm Tree Crew x Puma gear [sic]!”

<br />

Fowler adds, “I’ve known Kygo and Myles and have been part of the Palm Tree Crew for a while now. Puma Golf and I have been together since the beginning. I worked with both teams to help create a cool collection that will make golfers feel like they’re a part of the Crew. This collab [sic] brings two of my worlds together. I couldn’t be happier – we nailed it.”

<br />

The collection, which features items including polo shirts, crewnecks, shorts, and belts, was released on Monday, March 8, and will be modelled by Fowler on the golf course during The Players Championship, which kicks off in Florida on Thursday, reports Billboard.